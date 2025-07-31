New Delhi – Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday targeted the Congress party during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament. While targeting the opposition over its role in national security matters, Thakur raked up the 1971 Indo-Pak war and questioned the Congress’s historical narrative, particularly former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s letter to US President Richard Nixon.

Thakur said the 1971 victory belonged to the Indian Army, yet political credit was taken elsewhere. “The Indian Army made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war, but someone else walked away with the title of Iron Lady,” he said. “The war was won on the battlefield by our soldiers, but lost diplomatically at the table. The country must decide — was that government made of iron, or was it irony?”

He questioned Indira Gandhi’s letter to Nixon, written on 5 December 1971, shortly after Pakistan launched attacks on India. In the letter, Gandhi had requested Nixon to use his influence to restrain Pakistan. Thakur read from the letter and criticised its tone.

“Why did Indira ji plead like a beggar in that letter? Why did she appeal so mildly to an American President who was openly hostile to India and friendly with Pakistan? Did she lack faith in the Indian Army or her government?” Thakur asked.

He quoted Gandhi’s words to Nixon:

“May I request Your Excellency to use your influence on the Government of Pakistan to stop their aggressive activities against India…”

Calling the language of the letter “pitiable,” Thakur alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family had a pattern of bowing before foreign powers. “This letter proves how dependent the Congress-led government was on the United States, even when the Indian Army was achieving historic victories,” he said.

Thakur further attacked the Leader of the Opposition for his comments during the Operation Sindoor debate, where the Congress leader claimed to have shown 50% strength. “Fifty percent of zero is also zero. Your contribution in that war was zero,” he remarked.

By linking the current discussion on Operation Sindoor with events from the 1971 war, Thakur sought to highlight what he called the Congress party’s weak handling of national security and foreign policy. While Indira Gandhi is often remembered for her strong leadership during the 1971 war, Thakur’s comments aimed to challenge that legacy.