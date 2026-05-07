On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday praised the bravery and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces and said the operation sent a strong message that India will not tolerate terrorism.

The Governor said the operation carried out during the night of May 7 and 8, 2025, against terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir marked a major shift in India’s counter-terror strategy. The operation was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, it was a clear message to the world that India will never bow before terrorism. Our Armed Forces acted with precision, determination and complete professionalism. On this first anniversary, the nation proudly salutes their courage, sacrifice and dedication to the country,” he said.

Kavinder Gupta said the operation demonstrated India’s deep strike capability and reflected the country’s growing strength in defence preparedness. He said the Indian Armed Forces successfully destroyed 11 airfields and nine terror camps in Pakistan during the operation, while Pakistan failed to damage India’s military assets.

He also highlighted the role of indigenous defence systems such as BrahMos and Akash, saying their successful deployment showcased India’s progress towards self-reliance in defence technology.

The Governor said Himachal Pradesh has always shared a deep bond with the Armed Forces and has contributed brave soldiers to the nation for decades. He said the men and women from the state have consistently served at the forefront of the country’s defence.

“The hills of Himachal are filled with stories of bravery and sacrifice. On this occasion, I express gratitude to every soldier and every family that has given a son or daughter in service to the nation. These brave hearts are the pride of Himachal and the pride of India,” he added.

Kavinder Gupta also appealed to the people to strengthen their commitment towards national unity, integrity and a zero-tolerance approach against terrorism. He urged citizens to observe the anniversary with pride, gratitude and renewed national resolve.

He said India would continue its fight against terrorism and protect its sovereignty, security and people with determination and responsibility.