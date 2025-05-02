Continuous Rain Expected Till May 8; Damage Reported to Apple Blossoms, Wheat and Stone Fruits

Shimla: Intermittent rain since Thursday evening intensified on Friday across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the capital Shimla, where continuous downpour and hailstorm have forced residents to bring out warm clothes once again. The spell of unseasonal weather has also damaged crops in several districts.

The Meteorological Centre Shimla has forecast continued rainfall across the state till May 8, issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning at speeds of 40-50 kmph for several regions. Light to moderate rain is expected in most parts between May 2 and 5, with mid and lower hills likely to experience further rain between May 6 and 8.

Due to this change in weather, minimum temperatures have dropped by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, while maximum temperatures in higher hill areas have declined by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

According to official data, Solan recorded 39.0 mm of rainfall last night, Bilaspur 26.0 mm, and the tourist town of Kufri received 17.0 mm. Hailstorm accompanied the rain in several areas including Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur and Kullu, causing widespread damage to apple flowering, stone fruits, peas and wheat crops. The rain has particularly hit wheat harvesting operations in the lower and mid-hills.

Farmers are expressing concern as the unseasonal weather poses a threat to crop yield and quality. With a forecast of further dip in both minimum and maximum temperatures, cold conditions are likely to prevail in the coming week.