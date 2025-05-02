Solan: Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2025-26. Students aspiring to build careers in Horticulture, Forestry, Natural Farming, Biotechnology, Food Technology, and Agri-Business can now apply online through the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in, where the detailed prospectus is also available for download.

For undergraduate students, the university is offering BSc (Hons) in Horticulture and Forestry at its main campus in Nauni, and at the Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F) located in Neri and Thunag. Additionally, BSc Agri. (Hons) in Natural Farming and a self-financed BTech in Food Technology are available at the main campus, while BTech in Biotechnology is offered at COH&F Neri.

Postgraduate programmes include MSc courses offered by the College of Horticulture and College of Forestry at Nauni and COH&F Neri. Specializations in Horticulture include Entomology, Floriculture and Landscaping, Food Processing and Technology, Fruit Science, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Postharvest Management, Seed Science and Technology, and Vegetable Science. Forestry specializations include Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Extension Education, Agricultural Statistics, Biochemistry, Environmental Science, Forest Biology and Tree Improvement, Forest Products and Utilization, Forest Resource Management, Microbiology, Plant Physiology, Silviculture and Agroforestry, and Soil Science. The university is also offering an MBA in Agri-Business Management.

The last date to apply for UG programmes under normal seats is May 31, and for self-financing seats, it is June 30. For MSc programmes, the last date to apply is June 16. The entrance exam for UG courses will be held on June 15, with results announced on June 25. The entrance test for PG courses will be conducted on July 5, and results will be declared on July 11. The list of candidates selected for UG self-financing seats will be released on July 7.

UG admissions for normal seats will be based on entrance exam scores, while admissions to self-financing UG seats will be based on 10+2 marks in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Mathematics. PG admissions will be based on entrance exam performance. Students may apply for both normal and self-financing categories.

The UG entrance tests will be held in five centres across Himachal Pradesh — Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur, and Rampur.