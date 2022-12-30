Shimla: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Southern Range Dr Pupul Dutta Prasad has been conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in ‘Social Polity’ from the prestigious London School of Economics.

He was awarded the degree on December 15 at a ceremony held at the London School of Economics and Political Science, London.

Dr Pupul Dutta Prasad is a 2003-batch IPS who has previously worked as contingent commander of India’s contingent in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus during 2013-14. He also remained posted as Superintendent of Police in districts Kinnaur, Sirmour and Mandi. He has also served at the National Human Rights Commission of India.

He holds an M.Sc degree in Human Rights from the London School of Economics and an L.L.B degree from Delhi University. During the year 2018 to 2022, he was also a Commonwealth Scholar at the department of Social Politics at the London School of Economics.

While congratulating him on behalf of Himachal Pradesh Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said that the London School of Economics is one of the most prestigious universities in the world and Himachal Pradesh Police is overjoyed by Dr Pupul Dutta Prasad being conferred this PhD from such a reputed institute of excellence.