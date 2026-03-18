Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to witness an intense spell of weather activity over the next three days, with the MeT Dept issuing Yellow and Orange alerts for heavy rainfall, snowfall, hailstorms, and strong winds across multiple districts.

The change in weather has been attributed to an active western disturbance, which is likely to bring widespread precipitation from the evening of March 18 till the morning of March 21. While the sky remained partly cloudy in Shimla on Wednesday with intermittent sunshine, conditions are expected to deteriorate later in the day.

An Orange alert for hailstorms has been issued for isolated areas in Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts on March 18 and 19, and for Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan districts on March 19. Meanwhile, a Yellow alert warning of heavy rain and snowfall has been sounded for Chamba, Kullu, and Kangra districts on March 19 and 20, and for Mandi and Shimla on March 20.

In addition, a Yellow alert has been issued across most districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Mandi, for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 to 60 kmph between March 18 and 20.

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are also likely at several places on March 21, while isolated areas may continue to receive light precipitation on March 22 and 23.

The ongoing spell has already impacted high-altitude regions. Heavy snowfall over the past two days led to a major disruption near the Atal Tunnel and adjoining areas. According to police, around 2,000 vehicles stranded near the South Portal, Sissu, and nearby locations were safely evacuated in a coordinated rescue operation carried out with the Border Roads Organisation and the local administration.

More than 10,000 tourists were rescued during the operation, which began on March 15 and continued without interruption till Tuesday afternoon. All stranded visitors have now been safely moved towards Manali. Officials confirmed that no untoward incident was reported during the entire rescue effort.

Authorities have warned that snowfall may continue in higher reaches over the next three to four days. Tourists and locals have been advised to avoid travel to high-altitude areas. In case of unavoidable travel, only 4×4 vehicles should be used, and carrying snow chains, sufficient food, water, and warm clothing has been made mandatory.

The recent snowfall has also led to a sharp drop in temperatures across the state. Over the past 24 hours, Keylong recorded 20 cm of snowfall, followed by Jot (12 cm), Kukumseri (11.2 cm), Kalpa (8.8 cm), Hansa (7.5 cm), Manali (5 cm), and Sangla (4.5 cm). Maximum temperatures at most places remained 5 to 12 degrees Celsius below normal, while minimum temperatures dipped 2 to 6 degrees below normal levels.

Light snowfall was also observed on higher peaks, including Rohtang Pass, on Tuesday evening, further indicating the continuation of the cold wave conditions across Himachal Pradesh.