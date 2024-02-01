Shimla – In a fervent appeal, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the pivotal role of wetlands in maintaining ecological balance and combating the adverse impacts of climate change. Addressing the public, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to conserving the State’s Ramsar Sites and other crucial wetlands, urging citizens to actively participate in this noble cause.

World Wetland Day, celebrated internationally on February 2nd each year, commemorates the signing of the Ramsar Convention on wetlands. This year’s theme, ‘Wetland and Human Wellbeing,’ will be marked by a State Level Function at the Rewalsar Wetland in Mandi district on February 2nd.

Commending the Himachal Pradesh State Wetlands Authority (HPSWA) for its dedicated efforts, Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the significance of spreading awareness about the benefits of wetland conservation. He urged the public to play an active role in promoting the preservation of Ramsar sites in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister underscored the rich diversity of wetlands in the state, spanning various ecological zones, serving as both a source of livelihood for local communities and possessing significant aesthetic and tourism value.

The official spokesperson of HPSWA revealed that Himachal Pradesh currently boasts three Ramsar sites of international importance, namely Pong Dam in Kangra, Renuka in Sirmaur, and Chandrataal in Lahaul & Spiti. Additionally, Rewalsar in Mandi and Khajjiar in Chamba have been recognized as Wetlands of National Importance by the Ministry of Environment & Forest & Climate Change.

Wetlands, the spokesperson emphasized, offer extensive benefits to society, including the provision of freshwater, filtration of harmful wastes from water, and acting as a buffer against extreme events. They contribute to food sources, mitigate risks from flooding and drought, and play a crucial role in combating climate change by protecting from extreme weather events. Moreover, wetlands support diverse biodiversity and serve as a source of livelihood for numerous communities.

As World Wetland Day approaches, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged citizens to actively engage in the preservation and sustainable management of wetlands, emphasizing the importance of these ecosystems for the present and future generations.