Union RD Minister assures all possible help to Himachal Pradesh

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday met Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan in New Delhi and urged for the speedy approval of 637 habitations pending verification under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase-4.

He highlighted that around 57 per cent of the roads in Himachal Pradesh have been built under the PMGSY. Despite the state spending nearly ₹250 crore annually on the maintenance of these roads, Singh said additional financial assistance is needed considering the hilly and challenging terrain of the region.

The Minister also requested the Union Government to provide extra funds during the current financial year to ensure proper upkeep of these rural roads.

Vikramaditya Singh further informed that three roads constructed under PMGSY Phase-1 have deteriorated and now require urgent upgradation. He asked that these roads be included in the PMGSY-4 phase for necessary improvements.

He also thanked the Union Minister for approving projects under PMGSY-3 and for extending four important works in the remote Dodra Kwar and Bara Bhangal areas till March 31, 2026, under PMGSY-1.

In response, Kamlesh Paswan assured all possible assistance to the state for its rural infrastructure development needs.