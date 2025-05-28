Kullu: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has categorically stated that Himachal Pradesh will not release water from the Kishau Dam to neighbouring states until the pending arrears from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) are cleared.

Addressing a public gathering at Dehuri in the Banjar block of Kullu district, the Chief Minister said the BBMB dues—unpaid for the past 14 years—must be settled before any discussion on Kishau water sharing can proceed. “We will give water to Delhi and Haryana only after they submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court agreeing to pay the arrears to Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said.

He added that the state government is taking a firm stand to protect the financial and natural resources of Himachal Pradesh. “I consider the people of this state my family. Their rights cannot be compromised. Without rightful payment, there will be no movement on the Kishau project,” the Chief Minister asserted.

The Kishau Dam, a joint venture involving Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states, has been a point of contention due to unresolved financial obligations. Sukhu’s announcement signals a tougher approach by the state in securing its dues before allowing the release of its water resources.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this is not merely a financial issue but a matter of justice and respect for Himachal’s long-standing claims. “We have waited for over a decade. Now, we want action, not assurances,” he said.