State government deploys top legal team to press for energy dues pending since 1966

Shimla/New Delhi — The Supreme Court of India is set to hear today Himachal Pradesh’s long-pending case for recovery of 13,066 million units (MU) of power arrears from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects. The matter, which has been delayed for over 14 years despite a 2011 apex court ruling in the state’s favour, will now come before a new bench comprising Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

The Himachal Pradesh government has engaged senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Parag Tripathi, and J.S. Attri, supported by Advocate General Anup Rattan and Additional Advocate General Vaibhav Shrivastava, to represent the state in the court.

A government spokesperson said Himachal has been consistently fighting for its rightful share of power—calculated at 7.19 percent from November 1966 or the date of commissioning of subsequent BBMB projects. The power arrears are to be paid by Punjab and Haryana in a 60:40 ratio.

Following the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on September 27, 2011, the Ministry of Power had directed BBMB to begin actual delivery of power to Himachal Pradesh from November 1, 2011. In compliance, the ministry submitted a detailed arrears statement to the court, confirming Himachal’s entitlement of 13,066 MU of electricity for the period between November 1966 and October 2011.

However, despite this directive, the spokesperson said, the Centre has failed to present a concrete methodology for clearing the arrears. “There has been no clarity from the Attorney General for India or the Ministry of Power on how the dues will be paid. The case has been repeatedly deferred due to technical and procedural delays,” he said.

The state government has now renewed its legal offensive following its recent success in the JSW Energy case, also decided by the Supreme Court. Officials said the government remains firm in its resolve to recover every unit of electricity owed to the state.

“The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve justice. The government is fully committed and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the state receives its due share,” the spokesperson added.