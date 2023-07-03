In a determined effort to rectify long-standing issues pertaining to the rights of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has intensified the state government’s endeavours to secure its rightful entitlement over the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Highlighting the profound injustice faced by the people of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister strongly emphasized the urgent need for an equitable distribution of power shares among partner states in various projects while also seeking the recovery of pending arrears.

Since assuming office, the state government has been actively engaging with the Union Government and respective states to assert Himachal Pradesh’s rights and ensure the welfare of its people. A crucial aspect of this ongoing endeavour is the extraction of water from Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) projects without the requirement of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BBMB. Himachal Pradesh sees this development as a mutually beneficial situation and is determined to secure its due benefits.

According to the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, Himachal Pradesh is entitled to a 7.19 percent share in Chandigarh. However, the state has been deprived of this rightful share since its inception, causing grave injustice to its people. In response, the state government has constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee to comprehensively examine the matter, and a detailed report will be submitted to the Cabinet for thorough discussion and consideration.

CM Sukhu also underscored the need to address power-related issues. In November 2011, the Apex Court ruled in favour of granting Himachal Pradesh a power share of 7.19 percent in all BBMB projects. Despite receiving its current share, the state is still awaiting the release of 13,066 million units of power in arrears. Furthermore, Himachal Pradesh has strongly demanded an increase in its power share in all BBMB projects established within its boundaries, as these projects utilize the state’s valuable natural resources for electricity generation.

At present, power distribution from BBMB projects allocates 51.8 percent to Punjab, 37.51 percent to Haryana, and a meager 7.19 percent to Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister passionately called upon the partner states to generously enhance Himachal Pradesh’s share, considering the significant social and environmental impact suffered by the state. The construction of these power projects has uprooted thousands of families and caused the submergence of vast hectares of land.