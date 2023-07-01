In a significant move that promises to further strengthen the power sector, Nand Lal Sharma has assumed the role of Chairman of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). With his extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills, Sharma’s appointment as Chairman heralds a new era of growth and innovation in the industry.

Nand Lal Sharma, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of SJVN, has taken on the additional responsibility of leading BBMB, effective immediately. Master’s degree in Business Administration from the International Centre for Promotion of Public Enterprises at the University of Lubliana in Slovenia (Europe), Sharma brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Having served as CMD of SJVN since December 2017, Sharma has been instrumental in driving the remarkable growth of the company. Under his visionary leadership, SJVN has witnessed exponential expansion, with its project portfolio skyrocketing from approximately 5,200 MW in 2017 to a staggering 54,327 MW at present. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Sharma’s strategic acumen and ability to navigate the complexities of the power sector.

In addition to his new responsibilities at BBMB, Nand Lal Sharma also holds the position of Chairman in three other subsidiary companies, namely SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company, SJVN Thermal Private Limited, and SJVN Green Energy Limited. This showcases his commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions and his adeptness at managing diverse entities within the industry.