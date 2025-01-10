The Kullu district administration has intensified its campaign against illegal encroachments, clearing over 190 unauthorized structures in Manikaran and its surrounding areas, including Chhalal and Katgala. In Kullu city, more than 46 illegal constructions have been removed as part of this ongoing drive.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kullu, Vikas Shukla, stated that notices had been issued to 28 homestay, hotel, and dhaba owners in the Manikaran valley who were operating without proper registration. The administration has sought responses from these owners and warned that further action will be taken in accordance with the rules.

A joint committee formed by the district administration spearheads the investigation into roadside encroachments. This committee comprises officials from various departments, including the Public Works Department, Revenue Department, Jal Shakti Department, Forest Department, Tourism Department, Pollution Control Board, and the Electricity Board.

SDM Shukla revealed that 46 individuals in Kullu City had erected illegal structures and encroachments, some of which have already been voluntarily removed by the concerned individuals. The administration’s coordinated efforts aim to address violations comprehensively and restore public spaces.