In a significant move, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government of Himachal Pradesh has established a cabinet sub-committee to examine inter-state agreements under the Punjab Reorganization Act, with the aim of claiming its rightful share in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The committee, headed by Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar and comprising Industries Minister Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan and Revenue Minister Jagat Negi, will scrutinize records related to the state’s stake in Chandigarh, including projects of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The committee’s findings will then be submitted to the cabinet, and based on the report, the government plans to engage with the Central Government and the Punjab administration on these pressing matters.

Chief Minister Sukhu, who has consistently emphasized the need to safeguard Himachal Pradesh’s interests for future generations, asserts that the state is entitled to its legitimate 7.19 percent share, both in Chandigarh and in royalties from BBMB projects, in accordance with the Punjab Reorganization Act of 1966. To address these concerns, a committee has been formed to delve into these issues comprehensively. Government officials highlight that during Himachal Pradesh’s integration with Punjab, the Government of India established the BBMB. However, when Himachal Pradesh later separated from Punjab, its share in both Chandigarh and the BBMB was fixed.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh is currently receiving no royalties from BBMB, despite the state benefiting from other projects. Under the provisions of the Punjab Reorganization Act 1966, the distribution of shares was decided based on the population, resources, and development of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, allocating a 7.19 percent share to Himachal Pradesh. For several years, Himachal Pradesh has been raising the issue of BBMB with Punjab, Haryana, and the Central Government, but with limited success. Therefore, the newly formed cabinet sub-committee aims to gather factual information to strengthen the state government’s case and present it to the Central Government for resolution.

The move to pursue Himachal Pradesh’s rightful share in Chandigarh reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the equitable distribution of resources and advocating for the interests of its citizens. The committee’s findings are expected to shed light on the historical context and legal basis for the state’s claim, offering a solid foundation for further negotiations and discussions with relevant stakeholders. Himachal Pradesh’s pursuit of its fair share is poised to be a defining chapter in the state’s ongoing quest for regional parity and economic prosperity.