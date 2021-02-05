Shimla: Targeting large networks of drug suppliers and their modus operandi, Himachal Police has seized a biggest catch of Heroin worth over Rs 30 crore in the international market.

According to Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu a team of Kullu police has also successfully arrested a main kingpin, a 38 year-old African National from Ivory Coast New Delhi.

His house was raided and the biggest-ever haul of Heroin was seized last Tuesday that consisted of around 6.297 kg of Heroin and 362 grams of Ganja worth over Rs 25 crores, which was the biggest haul of synthetic drugs seized by the Himachal Police so far, he added.

For the past several months, HP Police has been targeting large networks of drug suppliers and studying their modus operandi and on January 14 this year a drug haul of 123 Kgs of Charas was caught at Kullu district.

In continuation two youths were arrested on January 31 at Police Station Bhuntar by the SIU of Kullu police and 55 grams of heroin was recovered from them and a case under section 21 NDPS Act was registered and a car Chevrolet Beat was also seized.

This led to the supplier in this case, which was the 38 year-old African national, who was arrested under section 29 of the NDPS Act by a team of Kullu police.

The accused has been arrested and brought to Kullu and it was found that the accused does not have a valid visa and he was living in India illegally, for which action under section 14 of the Foreigner Act has been taken against him.

The accused is the main kingpin of the Heroin trade and he was supplying heroin across India for many years, informed DGP.

Kundu revealed that since July 2019, 23 foreign nationals have been arrested by Kullu police for drug trafficking, out of which 17 are African national heroin suppliers.

“We will also go for financial investigation and attachment of ill-gotten assets of the accused with the help of central agencies,” said DGP.

In the year 2020, a total of 1538 NDPS cases were registered. 351.018 kg of charas and 6.751 kg of heroin (chitta) have been seized. 2044 Indian and 14 foreigners were arrested in these cases.

In the year 2021, a total of 149 NDPS cases have been registered till now. 179.195 kg charas and 840.286 grams heroin seized and 188 accused persons have been arrested. (excluding the current case by Kullu Police).