State spending ₹1350 crore on medical technology; robotic surgeries and new MRI machines soon

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that nurses who served during the COVID-19 pandemic will be given priority in upcoming recruitments. He was addressing faculty members of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty in Chamiyana, where he reviewed the state’s future health sector challenges.

In a detailed interaction with heads of departments from various medical colleges, the Chief Minister assured that the government will extend all necessary support to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. He emphasized that outdated machines and equipment—older than 20 years—will be replaced within a year across government health institutions.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, the Chief Minister announced that robotic surgery facilities will be operational at Chamiyana’s Super Specialty Hospital and Tanda Medical College within the next two months. He also confirmed that Three Tesla MRI machines are being installed across all medical colleges in a phased manner.

“The previous governments ignored the healthcare sector for years, leading to hardships for patients. Our government is giving top priority to health and education. We are investing ₹1350 crore in upgrading medical technology,” said Sukhu.

To ease infrastructure challenges, the state government will also allocate funds for constructing hostels for medical students and improve parking facilities for both patients and staff at health institutions.

On the recruitment front, the Chief Minister said vacancies in the health department are being filled on priority. “Corona warriors will be given preference in the appointment of nurses. Recruitment is also underway for doctors, para-medical staff, and technicians,” he said, adding that the government is working to maintain doctor-patient and nurse-patient ratios in line with international standards.

Sukhu further pointed out that premium state health institutions had been reduced to mere referral centers, calling for urgent and comprehensive reforms. The government has already spent ₹100 crore to upgrade services at IGMC Shimla and will provide another ₹200 crore for further improvements.

Despite financial strain due to the restoration of the old pension scheme, Sukhu said the state remains committed to improving healthcare. He also urged medical professionals to treat patients with empathy. “People come to hospitals with hope. A kind word from doctors can go a long way in easing their pain,” he remarked.