Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the state must continue its struggle for rightful claims on several issues, including the Shanan hydroelectric project and arrears due from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He pointed out that even after the expiry of the lease period, the Shanan project situated in Himachal had not been returned to the state by Punjab, while arrears from BBMB were being delayed due to obstructions posed by Punjab and Haryana, despite a Supreme Court decision.

“Punjab and Haryana are our elder brothers, and they should extend support generously to their younger brother,” Sukhu said while addressing the valedictory session of the two-day national cooperative conference in Shimla on Sunday evening.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Centre of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, launched the bank’s cooperative anthem, and released a souvenir. Extending greetings for the successful conference, he said that despite difficult geography and small land holdings, cooperatives had been vital in strengthening the state’s rural economy. He recalled that the cooperative movement began in Himachal in 1904 and gained momentum after full statehood in 1971. Currently, more than 5,000 cooperative societies are functional, including nearly 2,000 primary agricultural credit societies that provide essential financial services to farmers.

Responding to a request from Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhu said the government would consider providing relaxations under Section 118 to cooperative societies for purchasing land for business purposes. He also directed the State Cooperative Bank to frame a one-time settlement policy to help farmers, orchardists, workers, and traders free themselves from debt.

Sukhu said the government had dissolved the Board of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank due to irregularities during the previous regime and stressed that misuse of public resources would not be tolerated. He added that major reforms were underway in education, health, and the rural economy.

Sukhu highlighted steps to strengthen the rural economy, including promotion of women’s self-help groups under the ‘Him-Era’ brand, a record Rs. 21 per litre hike in milk procurement prices benefiting farmers, natural farming with assured support prices, and linking women and youth groups with forest conservation activities.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishna Pal Gurjar lauded Himachal for achieving 100 percent literacy and said the Centre had launched the “Sehkaar Taxi Sewa,” which could benefit the state’s tourism sector. He suggested linking Himachal’s institutions with the newly established Tribhuvan Sehkari University and assured that hill states would be considered for fee concessions.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri recalled that the cooperative movement in Himachal began in 1892 at Panjawar in Una district and had since made remarkable progress. Today, cooperative banks in the state hold deposits worth nearly Rs. 60,000 crore, he said, adding that people’s trust in the sector must be preserved.