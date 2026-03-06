389 teaching posts to be filled soon; state plans reforms in evaluation system and curriculum to strengthen higher education

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government will introduce undergraduate programmes aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 from the academic session 2026–27, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said while chairing a meeting of the state-level task force formed to review the policy’s implementation.

The meeting focused on preparations for implementing NEP-2020 in government degree colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla and Sardar Patel University in Mandi. The minister directed officials and academic representatives to ensure that the higher education system in Himachal Pradesh is aligned with the national academic framework envisioned under the new education policy.

Thakur said the semester system has already been implemented successfully at the postgraduate level and extending it to undergraduate programmes would provide greater academic flexibility and efficiency. Under the new framework, universities and colleges will introduce three-year undergraduate programmes, four-year UG courses with Honours or Honours with Research, and five-year integrated bachelor’s–master’s programmes.

The four-year undergraduate programme will initially be launched in colleges with higher student enrolment. The minister also stressed the adoption of the Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) and integration of vocational education, skill development, internships and apprenticeship-based degrees to improve students’ employability.

To strengthen higher education institutions, Thakur said 389 teaching posts will be filled soon, and the matter has already been sent to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for recruitment.

The minister also directed universities and colleges to introduce modern evaluation practices such as technical evaluation, spot evaluation and stronger internal assessment mechanisms so that examination results can be declared within 30 days, reducing delays and improving transparency in the system.

He further asked authorities to introduce an internal ranking system for colleges to improve academic standards and institutional performance. The minister also directed the rationalisation of colleges where student enrolment is below 75, to ensure efficient use of academic and infrastructure resources.

Highlighting the role of universities in society, Thakur said higher education institutions are the “supreme temples of education,” adding that the state government is committed to providing quality and skill-based education to students. He noted that Himachal Pradesh has achieved several milestones in the education sector and ranks among the top states in Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

He also suggested that if the semester system and internal evaluation mechanisms under NEP-2020 cannot be implemented fully at once, institutions should begin with partial implementation of at least 50 percent, gradually moving toward complete adoption.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar assured that the state government would provide all possible support to universities in addressing challenges related to the implementation of NEP-2020.

Director Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet K Sharma presented the current status of higher education in the state and highlighted initiatives undertaken by the department to strengthen the sector. Vice-Chancellors Dr. Mahavir Singh of Himachal Pradesh University and Dr. Lalit Kumar Awasthi of Sardar Patel University also shared their suggestions during the discussion.