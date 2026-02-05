₹500 Fine, Phone Confiscation for Students Violating Mobile Ban

Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on mobile phones for students in all government and private schools across the state, effective 1st March 2026, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Girls Handball Tournament in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district. The Chief Minister said the move aims to strengthen students’ focus on studies, reduce distractions during school hours and promote overall well-being.

Under the new rules, students will not be allowed to bring mobile phones onto school premises. Any student found in possession of a phone will be fined ₹500, and the device will be confiscated. In addition, parents of such students will be required to attend mandatory counselling sessions at the school.

The Education Department has been directed to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to guide schools on enforcement and how to handle repeated violations. The SOP will also include clear steps for disciplinary action and parental engagement to ensure long-term compliance.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that mobile phone use during class hours and breaks has distracted students from their studies and affected interpersonal learning and social engagement. He said the ban will help create a more disciplined and productive academic environment.

Speaking at the event, Sukhu emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the state. He said Himachal Pradesh must offer education that enables local students to compete on a global stage. Referring to his own roots in the government school system, he said he understands the challenges and the need for a focused learning atmosphere.