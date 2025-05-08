Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has notified the Solid Waste Management Policy 2024 for rural areas, paving the way for daily garbage collection, imposition of cleanliness fees, and penalties for open waste dumping. The policy aims to bring a structured and sustainable waste management system to the villages of the state.

Under the new policy, Gram Panchayats will be empowered to charge cleanliness fees from households and commercial establishments. A fine ranging from ₹200 to ₹500 will be imposed on individuals found throwing garbage in the open. For commercial entities repeatedly flouting waste disposal rules, trade licenses may be cancelled.

The Rural Development Department issued the policy notification on Wednesday. Department Secretary Rajesh Sharma also released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for its implementation. Waste will be segregated at the source and collected using green, blue, and red bins provided to homes and businesses.

To support infrastructure development and operational costs, the policy permits the use of grants from the 15th Finance Commission and encourages public-private partnership (PPP) models and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The policy will be implemented by Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zila Parishads, and other concerned departments.

Daily door-to-door garbage collection will be carried out by designated collectors under the supervision of local bodies. The move is part of the government’s broader effort to improve rural sanitation and protect the environment.

Officials said that strict monitoring will be ensured, and awareness campaigns will also be launched to educate people about waste segregation and responsible disposal practices.