Shimla – Retired Major General Atul Kaushik has said that while the Indian Army is fully capable of handling enemies at the border, it is the responsibility of youth and civil society to maintain peace and security within the country during times of war. He urged young citizens to support the administration by volunteering for social security efforts, especially in the face of emergencies such as airstrikes or cross-border tensions.

Kaushik was speaking during a webinar organised by Umang Foundation on the topic “Responsibility of Youth in Case of War.” According to Foundation President Prof. Ajay Srivastava, nearly 100 young people took part in the discussion and posed questions to the defense expert.

Maj Gen Kaushik highlighted several ways in which the youth can contribute during conflict situations: preventing the spread of rumours, helping the injured, organising blood donation camps, and ensuring that only official government information is circulated.

He advised youth to avoid sharing videos or images of military convoys, as such actions can unintentionally aid the enemy. “If you see anyone filming or posting about troop movements, report it immediately to the police,” he said.

He added that those who encounter anti-India messages or suspicious activity on social media should report it to cyber cells instead of forwarding it. “The enemy uses misinformation as a weapon. We must ensure that we don’t become their tools,” he said.

During the webinar, Kaushik also urged youth to take basic training by collaborating with the police, fire department, SDRF, and other emergency services to prepare themselves for any potential crisis.

Referring to recent incidents, Maj Gen Kaushik said the killing of Hindu pilgrims in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists has been avenged to a large extent through “Operation Sindoor,” but the situation along the Line of Control remains tense. In such a scenario, the youth have an even more important role to play in supporting peace and unity within the country.