Himachal Pradesh has received “dual category” recognition from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), giving a major push to vocational education in schools across the state.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has been granted recognition as both an Awarding Body (AB) and an Assessment Agency (AA). With this approval, Himachal Pradesh has become the second state in the country after Andhra Pradesh to receive the dual status.

The minister said the recognition is the result of continuous efforts by the state government and the school education board. He said the development would strengthen the vocational education system in Himachal Pradesh and improve employment opportunities for students.

With the dual status, HPBOSE will now be authorised to design and conduct vocational training programmes as well as assess and certify students under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Certificates issued by the board under this framework will carry NCVET recognition, which is expected to increase their acceptance among industries, employers and higher education institutions across the country and abroad.

Rohit Thakur said the initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, which encourages the integration of vocational education with mainstream academics. He said the move would help reduce the gap between academic and vocational streams and allow students to earn skill-based credits that could support their higher education.

Announcing the first initiative under this framework, the minister said that a specialised vocational course in horticulture will soon be introduced in schools. He said the course has been designed keeping in view the state’s agriculture and fruit-growing economy.

“Himachal Pradesh is widely known for fruit production. Through this course, students will gain scientific knowledge and practical skills in orchard management, post-harvest technology and organic farming, which will benefit the state’s apple and stone-fruit industry,” he said.

Secretary of HPBOSE Major Vishal said the programme will be aligned with NSQF Levels 1 to 4 to ensure that the skills taught in schools match the requirements of modern agriculture and industry. He said the initiative would also encourage entrepreneurship among young people by enabling them to adopt advanced techniques in orchard management.

He added that the board is currently finalising the standard operating procedures for the rollout of the vocational courses. Plans are also underway to establish modern skill laboratories in government schools to provide students with practical training and hands-on experience.

Major Vishal said the board is committed to implementing the vocational framework effectively so that it strengthens the skill ecosystem in schools and creates better opportunities for students across Himachal Pradesh.