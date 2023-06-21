In a groundbreaking collaboration, Shoolini University has partnered with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) to establish an unprecedented education academy. This strategic alliance positions Shoolini University as the anchor partner of ASCI, catapulting its students of Bachelors of Business Management (BBA), Masters of Business Management (MBA), law, and journalism into a realm of unparalleled opportunities in digital marketing, influencer marketing and advertising.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla and ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor. By being associated with ASCI, Shoolini University students would gain a competitive edge and a direct pathway to securing top-tier jobs in the dynamic advertising industry.

Excited about the partnership, Shoolini University Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla expressed his belief that this collaboration would open up myriad opportunities for the university’s students while contributing to the overall consciousness about consumer rights and advertising ethics. By becoming an anchor partner of ASCI’s education academy, Shoolini University establishes itself as a hub for nurturing talented individuals who will shape the future of the advertising industry.

ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor emphasized the organization’s mission to enable stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of their rights, roles, and responsibilities in the advertising realm. ASCI diligently addresses complaints spanning various media platforms, including print, TV, radio, hoardings, SMS, emailers, internet/websites, product packaging, brochures, promotional materials, and point-of-sale materials. Recognized and acclaimed by multiple government bodies, ASCI’s role in promoting responsible advertising practices is invaluable.

Under the auspices of the ASCI Academy Programme, Shoolini University and ASCI will collaborate on an array of comprehensive services related to education and research. These initiatives encompass specialized training programs catering to students, faculty, industry professionals, and consumers. Moreover, thought leadership studies and research projects will delve into key advertising issues, thereby providing insights and shaping industry practices. Several such initiatives have already been piloted, yielding an overwhelmingly positive response.