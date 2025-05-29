Despite regulations, chemical waste dumped again after official warning; fine of ₹1.5 lakh imposed

Parwanoo — Strict laws and departmental action seem to have little impact when industries themselves show no sense of responsibility or environmental awareness. The latest case of blatant negligence has come to light in Parwanoo, where a private industry was found openly violating environmental norms by dumping chemical waste directly into the Sukhna drain.

The Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Department received a complaint regarding the illegal discharge. Responding promptly, officials inspected the unit and the nearby drain. What they discovered was alarming—yellow chemical waste was being released straight into the drain, contaminating the water and endangering the region’s biodiversity.

Following the inspection, the department issued a notice to the industry, ordering an immediate halt to the illegal discharge. However, instead of complying with the instructions, the industry dumped waste into the drain again the very next day, defying the department’s directive.

In response, the Pollution Control Department adopted a strict stance. In the first phase of action, it ordered the disconnection of the unit’s electricity supply. The department has now also imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on the industry for violating pollution control norms.

Officials said such repeated offenses will not be tolerated, and further action may be taken if the industry continues to defy environmental laws. The incident once again highlights how the absence of accountability within industrial units undermines efforts to protect the environment, making water bodies and ecosystems the ultimate victims of such negligence.