In a rare display of political commitment, Gokul Butail, serving as the Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor for IT, has decided to forgo his monthly salary until December. Butail’s decision, in a letter to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is aimed at setting a moral example during the state’s financial hardships.

Effective immediately, Butail will receive only a nominal honorarium of one rupee per month instead of his standard monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh. This move comes amidst growing financial challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh, which is grappling with a debt of approximately Rs 85,000 crore, alongside significant liabilities and ongoing disasters affecting the state.

Butail’s decision reflects his concern over the economic state of the region. He emphasized that in times of fiscal strain, such personal sacrifices could foster societal change and offer support to the beleaguered state government.

His voluntary salary reduction is expected to resonate across political circles, prompting calls for similar actions from other leaders and ministers. There is a growing sentiment among the public that officials at all levels should demonstrate their commitment to the state’s welfare by relinquishing their salaries and allowances, thereby reinforcing their dedication during these trying times.

Butail, who is one of the key player in Congress’s national strategies and previously served as IT advisor under the late Virbhadra Singh, continues to be seen as a proactive and dedicated member of the Congress party. His actions have ignited discussions about political accountability and the need for tangible expressions of support from public figures.