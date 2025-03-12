Hamirpur: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to fill 937 TGT posts in the Elementary Education Department, with the recruitment process expected to begin by the end of this month. The State Selection Commission, Hamirpur, has received a request from the department to start the hiring process, which will be conducted online under the upcoming Single Window and One-Time Registration (OTR) system.

The Elementary Education Department has sought recruitment for 425 posts of TGT Arts, 343 posts of TGT Non-Medical, and 169 posts of TGT Medical. However, the State Selection Commission has asked the department to submit the demand online, aligning with the new digital application framework.

The Single Window and OTR system, expected to be operational by March 20, aims to simplify the recruitment process. Once implemented, candidates will no longer need to submit multiple applications, as the entire procedure—from registration to examination—will be managed online. Last week, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to ensure the system’s timely rollout.

Once the system is in place, the department will formally send the demand online, after which the commission will advertise the vacancies and start accepting applications. The move is expected to streamline the recruitment process and provide relief to thousands of aspirants awaiting job openings in the education sector.