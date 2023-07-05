In response to numerous requests from aspiring candidates who have completed their qualifying degrees from institutions outside Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), the university has announced the rescheduling of counselling for master’s programs for the academic session 2023-24.

Originally slated to commence on July 7, the first counselling session has now been postponed to July 17. This decision was made to accommodate students whose degrees or results are yet to be issued or declared. The university administration recognized the importance of providing equal opportunities to all eligible candidates, leading to the decision to reschedule the counselling process.

Additionally, the second counselling session has also been rescheduled and will now take place on July 24. This adjustment aims to ensure that all qualified candidates have ample time and opportunity to participate in the counselling process and secure admissions into their desired master’s programs.

To provide candidates with all the necessary information and guidance, the university has published a detailed notice, including cutoff marks for the first counselling session, on its official website. Aspirants are encouraged to visit the website to stay informed and stay updated with the latest developments regarding the rescheduled counselling sessions.

Prospective candidates are advised to regularly check the university’s website for any further updates or announcements regarding the counselling process.