Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited online applications for admissions to its PhD programmes for the academic session 2024-25. The programmes are offered across three colleges: College of Horticulture and College of Forestry located at the main campus in Nauni, and the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F) at Neri.

PhD Programmes Offered Under the College of Horticulture, PhD seats are available in:

  • Agri-business Management
  • Entomology
  • Floriculture and Landscape Architecture
  • Food Technology
  • Fruit Science
  • Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
  • Plant Pathology
  • Post-Harvest Management
  • Seed Science and Technology
  • Vegetable Science

For the College of Forestry, PhD seats are offered in:

  • Agricultural Economics
  • Agricultural Statistics
  • Environmental Science
  • Forest Biology and Tree Improvement
  • Forest Products and Utilization
  • Microbiology
  • Silviculture and Agroforestry
  • Soil Science

At COH&F, Neri, PhD seats are available in:

  • Agricultural Economics
  • Fruit Science
  • Plant Pathology
  • Silviculture and Agroforestry
  • Soil Science
  • Vegetable Science
  • Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Key Dates

  • Last date to submit online applications: 1st January, 2025
  • Date of entrance examination: 5th January, 2025 (to be held at the main campus in Nauni)
  • Result declaration: 13th January, 2025
  • First counselling: 15th January, 2025

Candidates can view the detailed admission notice, including the total seats available for each programme, on the university’s official website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in.

