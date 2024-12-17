Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited online applications for admissions to its PhD programmes for the academic session 2024-25. The programmes are offered across three colleges: College of Horticulture and College of Forestry located at the main campus in Nauni, and the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F) at Neri.
PhD Programmes Offered Under the College of Horticulture, PhD seats are available in:
- Agri-business Management
- Entomology
- Floriculture and Landscape Architecture
- Food Technology
- Fruit Science
- Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
- Plant Pathology
- Post-Harvest Management
- Seed Science and Technology
- Vegetable Science
For the College of Forestry, PhD seats are offered in:
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Statistics
- Environmental Science
- Forest Biology and Tree Improvement
- Forest Products and Utilization
- Microbiology
- Silviculture and Agroforestry
- Soil Science
At COH&F, Neri, PhD seats are available in:
- Agricultural Economics
- Fruit Science
- Plant Pathology
- Silviculture and Agroforestry
- Soil Science
- Vegetable Science
- Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
Key Dates
- Last date to submit online applications: 1st January, 2025
- Date of entrance examination: 5th January, 2025 (to be held at the main campus in Nauni)
- Result declaration: 13th January, 2025
- First counselling: 15th January, 2025
Candidates can view the detailed admission notice, including the total seats available for each programme, on the university’s official website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in.