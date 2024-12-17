Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited online applications for admissions to its PhD programmes for the academic session 2024-25. The programmes are offered across three colleges: College of Horticulture and College of Forestry located at the main campus in Nauni, and the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F) at Neri.

PhD Programmes Offered Under the College of Horticulture, PhD seats are available in:

Agri-business Management

Entomology

Floriculture and Landscape Architecture

Food Technology

Fruit Science

Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Plant Pathology

Post-Harvest Management

Seed Science and Technology

Vegetable Science

For the College of Forestry, PhD seats are offered in:

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Statistics

Environmental Science

Forest Biology and Tree Improvement

Forest Products and Utilization

Microbiology

Silviculture and Agroforestry

Soil Science

At COH&F, Neri, PhD seats are available in:

Agricultural Economics

Fruit Science

Plant Pathology

Silviculture and Agroforestry

Soil Science

Vegetable Science

Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Key Dates

Last date to submit online applications: 1st January, 2025

Date of entrance examination: 5th January, 2025 (to be held at the main campus in Nauni)

Result declaration: 13th January, 2025

First counselling: 15th January, 2025

Candidates can view the detailed admission notice, including the total seats available for each programme, on the university’s official website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in.