Nauni/Solan: Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, will be conducting its own entrance test for admission to Undergraduate and Master’s Programmes of the university for the Academic Session 2023-24.

As per the university notification, the tentative dates for submission of the online application form for UG (normal seats) is June 5 while for self-financing seats it will be June 26. The last date for submission of online forms for MSc is June 17.

The entrance test for UG programmes will be held on June 18 while the entrance test for MSc programmes will be held on June 25, the notification said.

The result for BSc will be declared on June 24 while the MSc entrance test result will be declared on June 30.

The Admission Notice and prospectus for Academic Session 2023-24 will be available in the last week of April 2023 on the University website.