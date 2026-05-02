Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited applications for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in horticulture, forestry and allied sectors for the 2026–27 academic session.

The university is offering courses in Horticulture, Forestry, Natural Farming, Biotechnology, Food Technology and Agri-Business, aiming to equip students with skills suited to emerging trends in agriculture and environmental sciences. The application process is fully online, and detailed information is available on the university’s official website.

At the undergraduate level, students can apply for B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture and B.Sc. (Hons) Forestry at the Nauni campus as well as at the Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry in Neri and Thunag. The university is also offering B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons) in Natural Farming and B.Tech Food Technology (self-financing) at the main campus. Additionally, B.Tech Biotechnology and B.Tech Food Technology courses are available at the Neri campus.

For postgraduate studies, UHF is offering M.Sc. programmes across multiple specialisations. In horticulture, subjects include Fruit Science, Vegetable Science, Floriculture and Landscaping, Plant Pathology, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Seed Science and Technology, and Postharvest Management. Forestry programmes cover disciplines such as Environmental Science, Forest Resource Management, Silviculture and Agroforestry, Soil Science and Microbiology. An MBA in Agri-Business Management is also part of the academic offerings.

The last date to apply for undergraduate programmes under normal seats is June 6, while applications for self-financing seats can be submitted till July 18. For M.Sc. programmes, the last date is June 23. Applications with a late fee will be accepted till June 12 for UG normal seats, July 25 for self-financing seats, and June 30 for postgraduate courses.

Entrance examinations for UG and PG programmes are scheduled for June 21 and July 5, respectively. Results for UG courses will be declared on July 6, while PG results are expected on July 15. The list of candidates for UG self-financing seats will be displayed on July 31.

The UG entrance test will be conducted at centres in Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur and Rampur.

As per the admission policy, normal seats are reserved for candidates with Himachali domicile and will be filled based on entrance test performance. Some seats are also allocated to candidates from North Eastern states and other parts of the country. Self-financing seats are open to all candidates nationwide, with admissions based on Class 12 marks in relevant subjects.

For postgraduate programmes, admissions will be based on performance in the entrance examination. Candidates can apply for both normal and self-financing seats.