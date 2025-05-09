(Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (Retd)) I am penning a narrative that delves into the profound saga of sacrifice, suffering, sorrow, survival, patriotism, human relationships, and hope, tracing the impact of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley since its inception. My journey in this beautiful yet troubled region spanned approximately 11 years, during which I rose through the ranks from a young captain to a Major General officer.

Throughout my tenure, my unit was deeply engaged in counter-terrorist operations across various parts of the Kashmir Valley. I witnessed a vast spectrum of human emotions—hate, love, guilt, sorrow, pain, faith, kindness, sacrifice, and hope. These experiences serve as a stark reminder of how easily individuals can be manipulated by ideologies rooted in hate and fundamentalism.

As a captain in the Indian Army I bore witness to the tragic exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, who were terrorized, killed, and forced to flee their homes. Their plight is a haunting testament to the fragility of human existence in the face of violence. Yet, amidst this turmoil, I observed the resilience of the local Kashmiri population, who repeatedly rose against the scourge of terrorism. Many sacrificed their lives to resist a philosophy that stifles human freedom and thought. Thousands of Kashmiris have laid down their lives to uphold the territorial integrity of our nation, Bharat.

Fear has permeated the psyche of those living in a region that has endured terrorism for the past four decades. This pervasive fear shapes their habits and behavioural patterns, compelling individuals to adapt in ways that often challenge their very essence. It is a fear that is palpable, yet it is countered by an indomitable spirit that refuses to be extinguished.

I have witnessed numerous skirmishes and battles in built-up areas, dense forests, orchards, high mountains, and snowbound terrains. Each encounter left an indelible mark on my soul. I was injured during an encounter with terrorists, a stark reminder of the dangers we faced. The experience of pain is profound; it numbs the senses and brings a shocking realisation that I have been shot, accompanied by an unbearable ache that seeps through my body.

Alongside my unit, we neutralised a significant number of terrorists, often with the invaluable assistance of local residents who provided critical information about their presence. I have seen life seep away from the bodies of both my soldiers and the terrorists. The once vibrant eyes, filled with life, suddenly lose their shine and close as the soul departs. I have observed the horrific aftermath of violence—the splattering of blood, the tearing of flesh, and the devastating impact of bullets and grenade shrapnel, which mutilate what was once a beautiful human body.

What is the true cost of war, including the scourge of terrorism? It is measured in human lives lost, families shattered forever, and the scars—both physical and mental—that remain. People are maimed for life, and this cost is borne by citizens who strive to uphold human dignity, freedom, and the territorial integrity of our nation. History bears witness to the sacrifices made in the name of peace and security, reminding us of the enduring struggle for a better future.

The citizens of our beloved country must realize and understand the sacrifices made over the past decades to preserve the freedom and integrity of our nation. These sacrifices reflect the bold, courageous, and selfless actions of soldiers and civilians, demonstrating their profound love for a cause, an idea, a philosophy, a culture, and a nation.

These sacrifices cannot be forgotten. The blood of martyrs must not be shed in vain. They have provided us with a model of selfless service and sacrifice. The actions of these martyrs, along with those who have served in dangerous regions to maintain the integrity of our nation, are meant to be emulated as we strive for progress in the future.

However, we must also confront the pressing need for a revised governance model, one that is not mired in the politics of corruption and division. The current system often lacks legitimacy and fails to address the needs of the people. Leadership at all levels requires a fundamental change in thought and action—one that is more benign, honest, humane, sublime, and of the highest character.

Our country will further strengthen itself by emerging as a nation that believes in the principle of blessings for all. It is imperative that we foster an environment where compassion and understanding prevail over hatred and division. Only then can we truly honour the sacrifices of those who came before us and pave the way for a brighter, more unified future.

In this journey of healing and rebuilding, let us remember that hope is the most powerful weapon against despair. Together, we can rise above the shadows of our past and create a legacy of peace and prosperity for generations to come.

Note: Article is written by Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (Retd)