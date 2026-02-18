NATION FIRST — A CALL FOR AWAKENING FROM THE MOUNTAINS

(Atul Kaushik) – From the sacred mountains of Himachal Pradesh comes a call — A call to protect our land, our people, and our future. Enough of silence. Enough of inequality. Enough of failed priorities. Enough of chaos, division, and party-driven politics that place power above people.

When our mountains are wounded, forests vanishing, and rivers polluted — When fragile ecosystems are ignored and local communities struggle — When society is divided for political gain and trust between citizens erodes — When governance serves parties more than the nation — When power speaks louder than truth — Change becomes a national duty.

The Himalayas are not just geography. They are our heritage, our lifeline, our responsibility. They remind us of unity, balance, and collective purpose — values our society must reclaim.

This is a call to every citizen: To question injustice. To reject apathy. To rise above divisions of party, caste, and ideology. To protect our mountains and environment. To restore balance with nature. To rebuild trust in society. To reclaim our collective future.

Rise above fear. Stand for justice. Protect our future.

Not tomorrow. Now.

Let the mountains awaken the nation. Let this be a people’s awakening. Let this be a movement for renewal. Let this be our moment of responsibility.

Awaken. Unite. Act.

Note: The article is Written by Major General Atul Kaushik, SM, VSM Erstwhile Chairperson, Himachal Pradesh Private Education Institutions Regulatory Commission Environment Activist