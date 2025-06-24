In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has issued a stay order on the felling of 875 trees along the Himri-Nallah road within the Shimla Gramin constituency. This intervention follows an interlocutory application (IA) filed by Vijayendra Pal Singh, a resident of Himri village. The vacation bench of the Supreme Court took action while the main petition, titled Vijayendra Pal Singh & Others vs. The State and Union of India, remains pending before the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The petitioners have raised serious concerns about the collusion between a powerful forest and mining mafia and the concerned authorities. They have provided documentary evidence indicating that this mafia has illegally constructed over 17 kilometers of vehicular roads within protected forest areas (DPF), with forest authorities allegedly ignoring numerous complaints and representations from local villagers. The allegations also include the approval of illegally constructed roads outside the DPF under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), purportedly in collusion with authorities.

This illegal road network has reportedly transformed the forests of Himri and the surrounding areas into a hub for illegal timber felling and smuggling. Additionally, the petitioners have highlighted rampant illegal mining activities occurring in and around the panchayat. The environmental degradation caused by these activities has sparked widespread concern among local residents and environmental activists.

Major General Atul Kaushik, SM, VSM (Retd), who has been closely monitoring the case, expressed his satisfaction with the Supreme Court’s decision. “The stay order is a crucial step in preserving the ecological balance of the region and addressing the concerns of the local community,” he stated. The General Officer, along with his NGO, Pahari Samaj Paryavarni Kawach, which is mandated for environmental preservation, has decided to implead in this case to further strengthen the fight against illegal activities in the region.

The petitioners approached the Supreme Court to prevent the destruction of these 875 trees, and the honorable court’s stay order is seen as a significant victory for environmental conservation and the rule of law. The petitioners emphasize that they are not against connectivity to villages but oppose the rampant and unnecessary felling of trees. They argue that alternative alignments are available, which would shorten the distance, reduce the budget, and significantly decrease the number of trees to be cut by more than 80%.

This is not the first time the dense forests of Himri and nearby areas have faced threats. Previously, an organized gang was reported to have illegally felled maple trees, a matter that was brought to the attention of the forest authorities and the vigilance department. Despite these reports, no substantial action has been taken over the past year. Although processed deodar wood was confiscated during a raid by the vigilance team, no further action followed. A complaint was also filed with the vigilance department regarding irregularities and grave allegations of probable forgery of documents, misinterpretation, and falsification of facts in the construction of the Himri-Naltu-Reog road within the DPF, but these issues remain unaddressed.

This decision marks a significant victory for the people of the village and surrounding areas, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and the need for accountability in developmental projects. The case underscores the urgent need for authorities to take decisive action against illegal activities that threaten the ecological integrity of the region.