State Government has fulfilled a long-pending demand of employees, says Education Minister

Shimla: Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday announced that the State Government has regularised the services of 778 part-time water carriers working in the Education Department. These employees had completed 11 years of combined service as part-time water carriers and daily wagers as of March 31, 2025. They have now been regularised against vacant Class-IV posts.

Thakur said this long-pending demand of employees has finally been met. “The present government is always sensitive to the genuine demands of employees and addresses them from time to time,” he said.

Highlighting broader developments in the education sector, the Education Minister said that the State Government has taken revolutionary steps since coming to power. He noted that these efforts have significantly improved education standards in Himachal Pradesh.

He informed that the government has sanctioned 15,000 teaching posts, including 3,900 in the primary education department. In addition, 3,100 more posts will soon be filled through the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. To further strengthen early childhood education, 6,200 nursery teachers are also being recruited.

Criticising the previous BJP government, Thakur said, “Recruitment in the education sector had nearly stopped under the BJP regime. In contrast, our government has been actively filling vacancies to improve educational infrastructure.”

He added that the services of over 200 acting Principals across the state have been regularised, and 483 Assistant Professors have been recruited in the Higher Education Department. In the past two and a half years, the current government has appointed 700 school lecturers, compared to just 511 lecturers in the BJP’s five-year tenure.

Thakur also cited the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released in January 2025, which ranks Himachal Pradesh among the best in the country in terms of reading skills among students in government schools. “Our reforms are showing results. Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a top-performing state on most parameters in school education,” he said.