Shimla: The Himachal Consumer Protection Council has raised concerns over the widespread practice of serving or wrapping food items in newspapers and warned that the practice poses serious health risks. The Council has called for an immediate ban and cautioned that those violating food safety norms could face legal action, including imprisonment.

In a joint statement, Council President Jogendra Kanwar and Vice-President Ranjeet Singh Dhiman said that regulations framed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India strictly prohibit the use of newspapers for serving or packaging food. They said the practice is not only unsafe but also amounts to a violation of food safety laws.

According to the Council, newspapers contain printing inks and chemicals that can contaminate food, especially when hot items such as samosas, pakoras and jalebis are placed directly on them. Heat and moisture facilitate the transfer of these harmful substances into food. Consumption of such contaminated food can lead to gastrointestinal infections, digestive disorders and damage to the liver and kidneys. Long-term exposure to these contaminants may also increase the risk of serious diseases.

The issue has repeatedly been flagged by the FSSAI, which has advised food business operators not to use newspapers or recycled paper for storing, wrapping or serving food. Experts have pointed out that newspaper ink may contain hazardous compounds and mineral oils that are not meant to come into contact with food.

Expressing concern over the increasing use of newspapers by shops, confectioners and roadside vendors across the state, the Consumer Protection Council urged the administration and the Food Safety Department to launch special inspection drives and take strict action against violators.

The Council also appealed to consumers to refuse food items served or wrapped in newspapers and remain vigilant about food safety practices. It said greater awareness among consumers and stricter enforcement by authorities are essential to protect public health and prevent avoidable illnesses.