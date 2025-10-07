Shimla – Education Minister Rohit Thakur has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to issue all tenders related to the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) by November 15, 2025, and to explore the use of bailey bridges in landslide-prone areas to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. In a review meeting, he set clear deadlines for post-disaster restoration and emphasised the need to build climate-resilient infrastructure in the region.

Thakur said the department must use the best available technology in all new road construction and in restoring those damaged during natural disasters. He added that future infrastructure should be designed to withstand extreme weather events such as the heavy rains and cloudbursts witnessed in 2023 and again this year. “Even if similar conditions recur, roads and essential services should remain functional throughout the year,” he stated.

The Minister informed that this year’s heavy rainfall caused damages worth ₹167 crore to the PWD across 14 Rohru divisions and two National Highways. The losses included ₹53 crore in the Jubbal division, ₹50 crore in the Kotkhai division, ₹24 crore in the Rohru division, ₹35 crore on National Highway 705, and ₹5 crore on National Highway 707.

Thakur said the disaster hit right at the start of the apple season, disrupting connectivity and creating hardships for fruit growers. However, he appreciated the PWD’s swift response in restoring road access, which provided timely relief to apple growers. “The officers and employees worked tirelessly during the crisis, and their dedication deserves recognition,” he said.

He added that while all damaged roads have been reopened for light vehicles, around 14 roads still remain closed for heavy vehicles. These, he said, will be restored on a priority basis.

Thakur further directed officials to identify areas where houses, land, or property are at risk and to undertake immediate relief measures in such locations to ensure public safety.

During the review, the Education Minister also examined the progress of the ongoing construction of educational, health, and community buildings in the constituency and instructed officials to expedite their completion. He said the State Government has made adequate budgetary provisions for strengthening road infrastructure and constructing various public buildings in the Kotkhai area.

Thakur also reviewed restoration works and projects under NABARD, PMGSY-III, World Bank-funded schemes, and other development initiatives related to the Education Department.