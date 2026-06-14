Manisha Mittal, administrator of Saraswati Paradise School in Shimla’s Sanjauli area, was shot dead by two unidentified masked assailants outside the school’s main gate on Saturday evening. The attackers allegedly fired multiple rounds at close range before fleeing the scene, triggering panic in the area and prompting a massive police investigation.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred around 6 pm when Mittal was standing outside the school premises. She sustained bullet injuries to her head and chest and collapsed on the spot. Local residents, alarmed by the sound of gunfire, rushed out and informed the police.

Senior police officers reached the scene soon after and cordoned off the area. Bullet casings were recovered from the spot, while statements of the school’s security personnel and other witnesses were recorded. Although initial reports indicate that three shots were fired, police are verifying the exact number of bullets that hit the victim.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Junga, arrived around 9 pm to collect forensic evidence. Police have also set up checkpoints at all entry points to Shimla district and launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Investigators are examining all possible motives, including personal enmity and a dispute over ownership rights of the school. Mittal had held a press conference on April 4 regarding the dispute and had earlier released a video on social media on April 1, expressing fears for her life and detailing the conflict. She had also reportedly approached police officials earlier in connection with the matter.

Police said all angles are being investigated and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the attackers.