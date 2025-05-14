The government issues a notification following cabinet approval

Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government has officially notified the shifting of the head office of the Forest Department’s Wildlife Wing from Shimla to Dharamshala. The move was approved in a recent cabinet meeting and formalised through a government notification issued on Wednesday.

As per the notification, the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has been relocated from the PCCF (HOFF) office at Talland, Shimla to the building of the CPD KFW Project Office in Dharamshala.

To facilitate this transition, the office of the CPD, KFW Project will now be moved to the vacant premises of the Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Dharamshala.

This administrative reshuffle marks a significant decentralisation step by the state government, aiming to strengthen the functioning of the Wildlife Wing in the lower and mid-hill regions, where several key wildlife zones and sanctuaries are located.

Officials believe that relocating the head office closer to key wildlife habitats in Kangra and surrounding districts will improve coordination and on-ground response for wildlife conservation efforts.