Shimla – The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) for Himachal Pradesh. Education Minister Rohit Thakur informed that these schools will be set up in Kotkhai, Shimla district, and Paonta Sahib, Sirmour district, as part of a plan to establish 57 new KVs across India.

The decision was made based on recommendations from the Himachal Pradesh state government. The new KVs will offer education from pre-primary level under the CBSE curriculum, following the National Education Policy 2020. Each school is expected to create around 80 jobs for teaching and non-teaching staff, while construction work will provide employment for skilled and unskilled workers, boosting the local economy.

Thakur thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for supporting the state’s proposal. He added that the state government will continue to push for more centrally funded institutions, especially in underserved districts, to improve access to quality education.