Shimla – The postponement of Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh has sparked a fierce political confrontation, with the ruling Congress government justifying the move as an administrative necessity. At the same time, the opposition BJP has accused it of political cowardice and a betrayal of democratic principles.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, addressing a press conference in Shimla today, rejected the BJP’s allegations that the Congress was intentionally delaying the polls. He clarified that the decision to defer the Panchayati Raj elections was made solely on administrative grounds following recommendations from officials engaged in post-disaster rehabilitation work. “The deferment is not political. It is based on valid recommendations from district officials who are busy restoring infrastructure damaged by last year’s natural calamity,” Thakur said.

He further added that conducting elections in such conditions would be insensitive and impractical. “The state is still recovering from severe damage, and many areas remain cut off. The safety of citizens and officials comes first, especially as a harsh winter is approaching,” he stated.

Thakur accused the BJP of hypocrisy, recalling that the party itself had postponed Municipal Corporation elections by a year in 2022. “The BJP is showing double standards. They deferred elections in their own rule, and even in other BJP-ruled states, citing administrative or security reasons. Yet now, they are attacking us for doing what is responsible,” he added.

However, the BJP is not convinced. Senior leader Trilok Jamwal accused the government of manipulating the system to delay the elections for up to two years. “The Congress is running away from the people. First, they cited incomplete voter lists, then the absence of census data, and now the disaster. Each excuse is part of a well-crafted strategy to avoid facing voters,” Jamwal said.

Jamwal claimed that Deputy Commissioners across several districts have already recommended postponement, citing massive damage to property, roads, and public infrastructure. “MNREGA works and relief operations are ongoing, making elections logistically impossible, but it is clear that the government is using this situation politically,” he added.

BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal called the decision “anti-people” and accused the Congress government of fearing electoral humiliation. “The Congress knows that it has lost people’s confidence. If Panchayat elections are held now, every Pradhan they support will face a crushing defeat,” Bindal said.