Shimla – In a crucial move to address the longstanding issues in revenue cases, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the revenue department to expedite the disposal of pending matters. In a review meeting with Administrative Secretaries, the Chief Minister outlined a series of measures to streamline the process and ensure transparency in dealing with revenue-related cases.

One of the key announcements made during the meeting was the organization of ‘Revenue Lok Adalats’ at the tehsil headquarters level on December 1st and 2nd, 2023. These adalats aim to prioritize and resolve the long-pending mutation and partition cases efficiently. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the need for a swift resolution and instructed officials to compile a comprehensive list of disposed cases, including names, addresses, and contact numbers, to be forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office.

To enforce accountability, the Chief Minister declared that the progress of revenue officers in handling these cases would be reflected in their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs). Furthermore, he announced a shift to online ACRs for Revenue Officers starting next year, marking a digital transformation in the evaluation process.

Highlighting the success of previous initiatives, Chief Minister Sukhu mentioned that ‘Mutation Adalats’ held on October 30th and 31st resulted in the settlement of over 31,000 mutation cases. The positive outcome of these adalats has spurred the government to extend similar efforts to address pending cases through the upcoming ‘Revenue Lok Adalats.’

The ‘Revenue Lok Adalats’ are poised to bring relief to those awaiting resolutions in mutation and partition cases, marking a significant step towards expediting the disposal of long-pending matters.