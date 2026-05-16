State pushing planned urban growth through Him Chandigarh, Aero City and digital initiatives

The Himachal Pradesh government is planning a series of urban development projects, including Him Chandigarh, Him Panchkula and Kangra Valley Aero City, as part of efforts to promote planned urbanisation and create new revenue sources for the state. The initiatives were discussed during a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) chaired by Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani here today.

During the meeting, it was stated that rapid urbanisation has made urban development an important pillar of the state’s growth strategy. The government is focusing on planned expansion to reduce increasing pressure on existing urban areas and ensure balanced regional development.

Dharmani said that land for the Him Chandigarh project was being acquired through mutual agreement and land pooling. He added that a riverfront development project along the Sirsa River was also being prepared while keeping environmental conservation in focus.

He said these projects were being developed as future-ready urban centres aimed at promoting organised growth in the state.

The minister further said that innovation was being encouraged across sectors in Himachal Pradesh. Under the HIMUDA Start-up and Student Innovation Policy, young entrepreneurs would receive funding of up to Rs 5 lakh per proposal.

He said the policy aims to strengthen the innovation and start-up ecosystem in the state, helping accelerate economic growth and generate employment opportunities for youth.

Keeping in view the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh, the government was also exploring the possibility of supporting start-ups related to disaster management under the policy, he added.

Dharmani stressed the importance of information technology and said that an integrated digital platform under HIMUDA’s e-initiative model would soon be introduced. The platform would provide stakeholders with online facilities such as allotment, e-drawing and e-auction services.