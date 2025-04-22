Only one stand offered at the lowest price this season; fans rush to book seats for the May 4 match

Dharamshala – The Punjab Kings have rolled out a price cut for IPL 2025 tickets at the picturesque International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala, with the cheapest ticket priced at ₹1,200—₹300 lower than last year’s base rate. The online sale for the May 4 clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants went live on Monday, and fans responded enthusiastically, snapping up the ₹1,200 tickets within just 30 minutes.

This time around, only one stand—West Stand-3—has been allocated the lowest ticket price. Last year, four stands were available in the cheapest category. Despite the reduced availability, the lower price point has offered some relief to cricket enthusiasts.

Other ticket categories currently on sale include ₹1,500, ₹3,500, and ₹6,000. However, premium seating areas such as the Pavilion Terrace and Club Lodge are yet to be released for booking. So far, tickets for only 9 out of the 14 stadium stands have been made available.

According to information shared by the franchise, several price reductions have been introduced this season. The ₹1,500 ticket from last year is now available at either ₹1,200 or ₹1,500 depending on the stand, while ₹2,000 tickets have dropped to ₹1,500. Even the high-end ticket, which cost ₹7,500 last year, is now priced at ₹6,000. However, GST and additional ticketing platform charges are applicable at checkout.

Fans appear to be grabbing tickets quickly, with five stands priced at ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 sold out within the first 15 minutes of the launch. The franchise has also hinted that ticket prices may fluctuate based on demand, particularly for the upcoming matches on May 8 and May 11.

Current Ticket Prices by Stand (IPL 2025 – Dharamshala):

₹1,200 – West Stand-3

– West Stand-3 ₹1,500 – West Stand-2, North West Stand, East Stand-2, North-1, North-2

– West Stand-2, North West Stand, East Stand-2, North-1, North-2 ₹3,500 – North Pavilion

– North Pavilion ₹6,000 – West Stand-1, East Stand-3

With demand soaring and limited seats in the lower price range, fans are advised to act quickly if they plan to attend the highly anticipated match.