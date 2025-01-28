Dharamshala’s International Cricket Stadium is set to host three matches in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal announced in Bilaspur. The confirmation came during his visit to inaugurate the MP Sports Mahakumbh at the Luhnu Cricket Ground.

Dhumal stated that efforts are underway to ensure Dharamshala gets exciting matches this season. Last year, the stadium hosted two IPL games, with Punjab Kings playing against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This season, an additional match is expected to add to the excitement, making it a significant achievement for the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

Hosting three IPL matches is seen as a boost for cricket in Himachal Pradesh, offering local fans more opportunities to enjoy the high-octane action of the tournament. The picturesque stadium, known for its scenic backdrop, has become a favourite among players and spectators alike.

Dhumal emphasized the importance of Dharamshala as a cricketing destination and expressed confidence in its ability to deliver memorable matches for IPL 2025. The move is expected to enhance the region’s reputation on the national cricketing map and provide a thrilling experience for fans.