The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has been selected to host three IPL matches, adding to the tournament’s appeal.

According to the official notification issued by BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia, IPL 2025 will kick off on March 22 with a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The tournament will conclude with the grand finale on May 25.

Dharamshala will witness cricketing action starting on May 4 at 7:30 PM when Punjab Kings face off against Lucknow Super Giants. The matches continue on May 8 with Punjab Kings taking on Delhi Capitals, also at 7:30 PM. The final match at the venue will see Punjab Kings playing against Mumbai Indians on May 11 at 3:30 PM, offering fans a daytime spectacle.

Mark your calendars, folks! 🥳🗓#TATAIPL 2025 kicks off on March 2️⃣2️⃣ with a clash between @KKRiders and @RCBTweets 🤜🤛



When is your favourite team's first match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f2tf3YcSyY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 16, 2025

This season, IPL matches will be played across 13 cities, including Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Bengaluru, New Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, and Dharamshala. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala serves as the home ground for Punjab Kings, and the team will host Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals in these matches.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had recently hinted at the possibility during the MP Sports Maha Kumbh inauguration in Bilaspur. His proactive role in securing these matches has been credited for bringing IPL action back to the hills.

With stunning views and a vibrant cricketing atmosphere, the HPCA Stadium is set to offer fans an unforgettable IPL experience, further cementing Dharamshala’s place on the cricketing map.