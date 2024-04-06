Cricket enthusiasts can now mark their calendars as online ticket sales for the upcoming IPL matches set to take place in Dharamshala’s iconic stadium are officially underway. Scheduled after April 15, these matches promise thrilling encounters between some of the league’s top teams.

The Dharamshala Stadium will witness its first showdown on May 5, as Punjab Kings XI squares off against the formidable Chennai Super Kings. With both teams boasting star-studded lineups, spectators can expect nothing short of a gripping match that will set the stage for the rest of the tournament.

Following closely on May 9, the excitement continues as Punjab Kings go head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bangalore. As anticipation builds, cricket fans are eagerly securing their seats through online bookings facilitated by Paytm Insider.

This year, ticket prices for the matches are expected to range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,000, a slight increase from the previous season’s minimum price of Rs 750. However, it’s worth noting that the final decision on ticket pricing rests with the team franchise, particularly the Punjab Kings XI management for the Dharamshala encounters.

Anveesh Parmar, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), clarified that while franchises determine ticket prices, the specifics for the Dharamshala matches are still pending. Online ticket bookings are slated to commence post-April 15, signaling a surge in cricket enthusiasts securing their spots for the highly anticipated clashes.

To accommodate fans opting for traditional ticketing methods, counters will be set up outside the stadium a few days prior to the matches. This ensures that those preferring hard copies of their tickets can conveniently collect them before the games begin.

With preparations underway within the stadium premises, the stage is set for an cricketing experience amidst the picturesque backdrop of Dharamshala. As excitement mounts and anticipation reaches a fever pitch, fans eagerly await the unfolding drama of the IPL showdowns in the serene Himalayan foothills.