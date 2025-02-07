Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has defended its recruitment process, asserting that all appointments were made transparently and in accordance with the prescribed rules. A spokesperson issued a press release on Tuesday, refuting allegations circulating in some newspapers and on social media regarding irregularities in recent recruitments.

The spokesperson criticized the reports as “factless, irresponsible, and misleading,” stating that recruitment in the Legislative Assembly follows the same procedures as the Raj Bhavan, High Court, and State Public Service Commission. “No changes have been made to the recruitment process. All appointments have been made in compliance with previously established criteria and in accordance with the reservation policy prescribed by the Honorable Supreme Court,” the statement read.

Hardayal Bhardwaj, Joint Director and Chief Spokesperson of the Legislative Assembly provided a district-wise breakdown of appointments made over time. He emphasized that selections have been conducted fairly, with candidates chosen from across the state. Over the years, appointments have been given to candidates from various districts, including Shimla (37), Sirmaur (11), Bilaspur (03), Hamirpur (07), Kangra (36), Una (03), Chamba (05), Mandi (49), Kinnaur (01), Solan (14), Kullu (01), Uttarakhand (02), and Chandigarh (01).

Regarding the latest appointments made on a merit basis, Bhardwaj stated that candidates from multiple districts were selected, including Shimla (02), Sirmaur (02), Bilaspur (01), Hamirpur (07), Kangra (01), Una (01), Chamba (15), Mandi (02), and Lahaul-Spiti (01).

The spokesperson further defended the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, emphasizing that the position is constitutional and beyond political targeting. “It is unconstitutional to level allegations against the Speaker regarding recruitments. If anyone maligns the constitutional post through media or social media without verifying the facts, it will be considered a violation of the dignity and privilege of the constitutional office,” the spokesperson warned.

The Legislative Assembly’s statement appears to be a response to mounting criticism and calls for greater transparency in government appointments. While the Secretariat insists on adherence to rules, the controversy highlights growing public concern over fair hiring practices in government institutions.