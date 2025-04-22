Teachers to mark attendance with live location from May 1; online notices for non-compliance

Shimla – In a major push for transparency and accountability in government schools, the Himachal Pradesh education department will start real-time monitoring of teachers’ attendance through the Sweet Chat App from May 1. Teachers must now submit their live location and online attendance each day to confirm their physical presence at school.

The new system is designed to curb late arrivals and ensure teachers report on time. If a teacher fails to mark attendance through the app for two consecutive days, one casual leave will be automatically deducted. In addition, if a teacher does not mark student attendance, the system will generate an online notice the following day.

“Teachers will now send their live location with online attendance to improve school punctuality and discipline,” said an education department official. He added that the Sweet Chat App integrates both teaching and administrative functions, allowing real-time reporting of attendance and activities to the education department.

Currently, the app is being used to track student and teacher attendance, document daily school activities, and upload records of student achievements. The addition of live location is the latest enhancement aimed at tightening monitoring across government schools.

The move comes as part of broader reforms to improve the quality of education. The department is also promoting multimedia-based learning through the Vidya Samiksha Kendra App, and from this session, English medium education is being introduced from Class 1 in government schools.