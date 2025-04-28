Himachal Pradesh is working towards becoming a Green Energy State by March 2026, with a strong push for electric vehicles (e-vehicles) and the promotion of green industries. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the All India Motor Transport Congress ‘National Truck and Bus Meet’ at Gandhi Gram in the Kasauli Assembly Constituency, said that collective efforts from all sections of society are necessary to achieve this goal.

He emphasised that although Himachal Pradesh has become a popular tourist destination due to its natural beauty, the increasing tourist footfall also puts pressure on the environment. To address this, the state government is strengthening tourism infrastructure while keeping environmental protection and sustainable development at the center of its policies.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the transport sector contributes 16-20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. To counter this, the government is actively promoting e-vehicles. “I am happy that this event focuses on sustainable development strategies which are crucial for Himachal’s future,” he said.

Under the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana, the state is offering a 50 percent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis. So far, 50 e-taxis have been attached to various government departments, with another 50 to be approved before May 10. Sukhu also mentioned his personal experience of using an electric vehicle, calling it both eco-friendly and economical.

Efforts to green public transport are already underway. The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has floated tenders for the purchase of 297 electric buses at a cost of Rs 412 crore. Charging stations worth Rs 124 crore are being set up at bus stands, and another 500 e-buses are planned for the financial year 2025-26.

The Chief Minister said six green corridors have already been built in the state, with 41 more EV charging stations to be added soon. To encourage e-vehicle adoption, the government is offering 100 percent exemption in road tax and 50 percent exemption in special road tax for e-commercial vehicles. Petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws are also being replaced with electric auto-rickshaws.

To boost self-employment, the government is offering permits for 1,000 new bus routes to the private sector, providing subsidies of up to 40 percent for e-buses and tempo travellers. “Our goal is to fully electrify public transport in the near future,” said Sukhu.

He added that in the first phase, Hamirpur district will see all government offices switching to e-vehicles. Encouraging investment in the state, he said, “Tourism is flourishing, and this is the right time to invest in Himachal Pradesh’s green industry.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s focus remains firmly on environmental protection and building a sustainable future for the state.