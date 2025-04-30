Dharamshala: Ahead of the three IPL 2025 matches scheduled at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 4, 8, and 11, the local administration and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) have announced strict security measures, including a ban on over 30 items. Spectators attending the matches will have to follow rigorous entry rules, with several commonly carried personal items prohibited inside the stadium.

The banned list includes tobacco products, cameras, coins, pen-pencils, whistles, helmets, bottles, cans, food items, banners, posters, selfie sticks, drones, laptops, power banks, lighters, matchboxes, wooden sticks, and sports balls, among others. The police have issued a firm directive that spectators attempting to enter with any restricted item will be stopped at the gates.

HPCA Secretary Avnish Parmar stated that the list of prohibited items has been shared on match tickets to ensure fans are aware in advance. He said the restrictions have been put in place on the instructions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the matches.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the stadium, and fans have been strictly prohibited from bringing any outside consumables. Smoking has also been completely banned within the stadium premises.

Authorities have urged spectators to be cautious while preparing for the matches. In past events, items like metal bangles were taken from spectators during security checks and could not be recovered later. This time, fans have been advised to avoid wearing or carrying anything that could be disallowed.

As per the IPL schedule, both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will practice at the Dharamshala stadium on May 2 from 6 PM to 9 PM. During this time, teams will inspect the pitch and outfield. Players of Lucknow are set to arrive in the hill town on May 1, while Punjab Kings will reach Dharamshala after their April 30 match.

Security personnel will be deployed in large numbers around the stadium, with checkpoints and frisking procedures at every gate. Fans have been urged to arrive early and cooperate with security staff for hassle-free entry.